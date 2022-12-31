Robert Satterfield

“Expediting this proceeding will help ensure that the trial can continue with the presently selected jury,”

– Dawn Allison

With selected jurors left waiting, the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office asked the 13th District Court of Appeals to make a decision on what an accused killer’s defense team should be entitled to quickly.

But until justices rule on requests for ballistics and DNA testing, Robert Allen Satterfield’s capital murder trial has been placed on hold.

