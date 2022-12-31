With selected jurors left waiting, the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office asked the 13th District Court of Appeals to make a decision on what an accused killer’s defense team should be entitled to quickly.
But until justices rule on requests for ballistics and DNA testing, Robert Allen Satterfield’s capital murder trial has been placed on hold.
“Expediting this proceeding will help ensure that the trial can continue with the presently selected jury, so as to avoid the additional delay and wasted resources necessary to call hundreds more citizens to conduct weeks more of voir dire (jury selection),” D.A. Dawn Allison wrote in her Dec. 21 motion before the 13th District Court.
Satterfield awaits trial for allegedly killing five-year-old Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. of Angleton on June 13, 2018. The boy’s body was found in a burn pit on private property off Floyd Road in Burr. The D.A.’s office opted not to proceed with indictments alleging Satterfield also killed the child’s parents Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; or Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; of Angleton. The couple were found the same day in the same location as the child. All appear to have been shot.
The DA’s Office gave no statement on why the two murders are not being prosecuted at this point while the defense team says the decision was made to remove a self-defense claim.
No timeline has been released for the 13th District Court of Appeals to issue its decision on defense requests.
“The court of appeals issued a stay, which means that the case at the trial court level stands still. Nothing will happen at the trial court level while the stay is in effect. There is no way to predict how long this will take,” said Randy Clapp, district judge of Wharton County’s 329th District Court where the case pends.
The appeals court calendar currently shows an opportunity for both the prosecution and defense to file miscellaneous motions by Thursday, Dec. 29. No other target dates are listed.
“A death qualified jury was selected three weeks ago after more than a month of individual voir dire (jury selection). The longer this court’s order staying trial proceedings remains in effect, the greater the possibility that one or more of those selected jurors may not be able to, or may find it more difficult to, serve,” Allison argues to the court.
No defense response had been posted by press time Tuesday.
Last week, the defense claimed .38 caliber shell casings found in the burn pit, shed doubt on the prosecution’s stance that the three were killed with a 9 mm belonging to Satterfield, creating the possibility of additional suspects.
Without the testing, the defense claims Satterfield cannot receive a fair trial.
At least one person has been granted immunity from prosecution in this case in exchange for cooperation with prosecutors.
A gag order prevents either side from speaking to the media.
