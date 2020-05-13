City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Ezetric Foshone Goodall, 45, of 703 Center was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7 for possession of two controlled substances – less than a gram of one and more than a gram of another – theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia after police visited his home. Officers seized cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a Weatherby .308 rifle. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted $14,300 in bonds and was released the next day.
Kyle Douglas Hallinger, 33, of 409 W. Jackson was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Saturday, May 9 for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance after police went to his home. Officers seized Ecstasy. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $15,000 bond and was released the same day.
Destiny Faith Olsovsky, 24, of 409 W. Jackson was arrested in the same incident as Hallinger. She too faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams. Processed, she too was sent to county jail.
Shan The Ho, 31, of 105 W. Sixth was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Saturday, May 9 for possession of marijuana, burglary of a vehicle with two or previous convictions, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, resisting arrest, public intoxication and warrants for no insurance, speeding and failure to appear.
Officers met up with Ho when dispatched to the 300 block of East Seventh in response to a vehicle burglary report. Marijuana and Xanax were seized. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Eric Enoc Balderas, 20, of 905 Franklin was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Sunday, May 10 for marijuana possession after police encountered him in the 100 block of East Strand. Processed,
Balderas was transferred to county jail later that day. Once there, he posted a personal recognizance bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A case of credit or debit card abuse was brought to the attention of police on Saturday, May 9. The crime reportedly took place May 3.
Burglars stole sunglasses and a GPS from a vehicle in the 2000 block of West Norris between 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7 and 5 p.m. the next day. Loss is estimated at $350.
Vandals struck Hair By Amanda Jane, 103 W. Church, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7. An estimated $150 damage was done to a door.
A wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Michael between 5:45 p.m. Thursday, May 7 and 5:15 a.m. the next morning. Loss is estimated at less than $100.
An estimated $5,000 in diesel fuel was reported stolen from Speedy Stop, 502 N. Mechanic, between 10 p.m. Thursday, May 7 and 12:45 a.m. the next morning.
A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, between 7 and 8 p.m. Friday, May 8. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
A Ruger .223 was stolen from a home in the 600 block of Merchant around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 10. Loss is estimated at $325.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of an aggravated assault in the 800 block of College shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, May 8. No injuries were reported.
Family violence was reported during a disturbance in the 1600 block of Charlie shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, May 10. Injuries were reported.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Darius Jamar Gray, 32, of 1717 Briar Lane, Apt. 602, in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Angel Avila, 33, of 2811 Holiday Lane in Houston by DPS at 6:07 p.m. Thursday, May 7 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Krystal Marisol Baizabal, 33, of 4508 Mockingbird Lane, No. 2, of Bay City was arrested by state troopers at 6:07 p.m. Thursday, May 7 for unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Julian Alberto Cruz, 38, of 1307 Business was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, May 7 for three counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
Jayden Devon Evans, 18, of 511 Cedar Creek in Needville was arrested by WCSO at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, May 7 for marijuana possession.
Charles Douglas Smith, 18, of 7813 Short in Needville was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, May 7 for marijuana possession.
Property
Divine Charvet Galloway, 28, of 1217 Kingston, Apt. B, in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 4:29 p.m. Friday, May 8 on a warrant for criminal mischief. She posted a $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Chad Allan Watson, 48, of 803 Depot was booked at 9:22 p.m. Friday, May 8 on two warrants for theft of property with two or more previous convictions.
Violence, weapons
Jerry Lee Hernandez, 38, of 210 Reinhardt, Apt. 4, in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 8:14 p.m. Saturday, May 9 for family violence causing injury.
Ramon Jimenez Paniagua, 41, of 919 Maple in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 12:32 a.m. Sunday, May 10 for assaulting a peace officer. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Syandra Enay Patterson, 19, of 240 CR 136 in Wharton was arrested by Wharton PD at 3:59 p.m. Thursday, May 7 for family violence and assault public servant.
