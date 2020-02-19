Six candidates running for El Campo at-large positions – and possibly the mayor’s seat – makes the 2020 race one of the most hotly-contested races in decades.
Former school board president Ralph Novosad added his name in a last-minute filing Friday, finalizing the field of candidates.
Novosad joins former El Campo City Manager Mindi Snyder; incumbent Chris Barbee, her former employee turned boss; incumbent Philip Miller, a former county commissioner; Alicia Aguilar, a two-time unsuccessful council candidate; and political newcomer Eugene Bustamante, a retired El Campo volunteer firefighter.
With the spread field and the May vote possibly deciding who will be mayor for the next two years, voter turnout is expected to be heavy.
A proposed charter change on the same ballot asks if top vote-getter in the at-large race should become mayor and the second most vote-getter become mayor pro tem. If approved, it will start with May’s winners.
Only appointed incumbent Anisa Longoria Vasquez filed for the District 1 council post. She will finish the one-year term left over when Jeff Allgayer resigned in January.
El Campo School District
Board Positions 6 and 7 expire in May with only one candidate filing per post as of press time.
In Position 6, incumbent Anthony Dorotik, currently the board vice president, has filed for re-election and in Position 7, Susan Nohavitza, a retired ECISD teacher and educational diagnostician, filed for office. Incumbent Kevin Wied has announced he will not seek an additional term.
An El Campo ISD trustee serves a three-year term.
The Louise school district, because it does not fall in an incorporated area, holds its elections during the November cycle.
Wharton County Junior College
The junior college has three positions up for contention this year, but only one was challenged as of presstime.
Incumbents Amy Rod (Position 4) and Ann Hundl (Position 3) will return unopposed.
In Position 8, Edee Sinclair will be challenged by Sue Zanne Williamson Urbis.
Isaacson Municipal
Utility District
Three seats are open in the district with only two candidates currently filed. Incumbents Collette Popp and Marc Welfel have filed. No additional information was available. The remaining seat had no incumbent with previous board member Loida Sanchez resigning.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20 - 24 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and 28.
Election day is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at El Campo’s Wharton County Public Library, 200 W. Church.
