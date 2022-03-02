A would-be El Campo at-large councilman withdrew Friday before the public could decide whether they wanted him as a representative, reducing the field from five to four.
Keith Murphy, the manager of Murphy Family Enterprises which owns Pin High Sports Bar & Grill, said “push back” from the El Campo community prompted his decision to withdraw.
“My whole reason for running was to cut taxes,” he told the Leader-News Tuesday.
A social media post made by Murphy’s on “You know You’re From El Campo If” questioned whether food trucks were paying taxes, drawing public ire and leading to “Don’t Be A Keith #SupportLocalFoodTrucks” shirts being printed and sold at one El Campo design shop. The phrase plays on the national social media popularity of the phrase “Don’t Be A Karen” signifying, according to the New York Post, a “white lady with a bone to pick ... think calling the police to shut down a kids’ lemonade stand because they don’t have a permit.”
Murphy told the newspaper he was questioning whether largely cash businesses pay taxes, using food trucks as an example.
“People took me wrong, I’m not going out against business,” he said, adding, “I don’t want to pick on anyone in particular ... The whole point was just to cut taxes.”
Voters now have a slate of four candidates – incumbents Chris Barbee (currently the mayor) and Eugene Bustamante (currently mayor pro tem) along with challengers Blake Barger, the general manager of South Texas Land Limited Partnership; and LeeAnn Bohannon, a paralegal.
At-large balloting, by city charter, will determine the mayor and mayor pro tem for the next two years. Voters get three choices each with the top vote-getter collecting the mayoral post, the second place finisher mayor pro tem and the third a council seat.
Incumbent Philip Miller opted not to seek re-election in May.
Also on the ballot:
Fire Department Bond Issue
The El Campo Volunteer Fire Department is asking city voters for up to $1.725 million in funding to purchase a new aerial ladder truck for the department.
The department, housed in the city Public Safety Headquarters, provides fire protection for the municipality and immediate surrounding area. ECVFD receives partial funding from the city and Emergency Services District No. 1, a countywide taxing entity.
The rest of its funding comes via grants and donations.
The new truck, if approved by municipal voters, would replace a 25-year-old unit.
Charter Election
Two issues will appear on the charter election: whether the city should hold two public hearings before considering any utility rate increase and whether the city manager and judge should be required to live within municipal boundaries (both currently do).
Early voting for the May election will be April 25-29 and May 2-3 with final balloting Saturday, May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.