City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Jonathan Eban Casillas, 26, of 504 E. Calhoun was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as La Salle County warrant for probation violation – driving while under the influence of alcohol and a Wharton County warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense. Officers encountered him inside Pin High Sports Bar, 104 E. First. Methamphetamines and a pipe were seized. Processed, Casillas was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning.
Paul Rinnie Cadriel Jr., 44, of 7728 Hwy. 71 was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, having an open alcohol container in a vehicle, no insurance and two counts of failure to appear. He was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Manny Richard Gaona, 36, of 501 Lundy was arrested at 10:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 for assault with injury (family violence) and interfering with an emergency telephone call after officers were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Gaona was taken to county jail the next morning.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals targeted a Dodge Dart parked in the 700 block of Dunlap around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Damage exceeded $750.
A woman reported cash had been stolen at an El Campo residence on Sunday. The report, filed directly at the station, did not have further details as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.