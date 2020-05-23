El Campo Lost Lagoon water line extension project, water meter replacements and a rail spur for the still-pending railroad-supported warehouse project on the city’s east side.
Sladek is expected to update council on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout as well.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
As a result of COVID-19 safety measures, total attendance is limited to 26. Of that, 11 to 15 spots are taken by an anticipated seven council members, one to five staff members and three media representatives.
Radio station KULP 106.7 FM and 1390 AM will broadcast the meeting.
Public comments can be emailed to council@cityofelcampo.org through 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 as well as being made in person.
Other items before Council include:
The Crisis Center is requesting the city increase its funding of the program from $2,500 per year to $5,000.
The center has worked with 201 El Campo victims this year, according to Crisis Center Executive Director Kelli Wright-Nelson.
“We are dedicated to ensuring the best services to the communities we serve,” Wright said.
• The proposed donation of a city flag pole on the former fire station lot to Everyday Heroes, accepting an auditor and increasing ambulance rates while offering an early pay discount top the items on the consent agenda.
Consent items can all be accepted or denied at once should council choose to do so. Items can also be pulled off the consent agenda for discussion.
• A closed door session is scheduled to consider whether council wishes to accept a land donation on Monseratte Street.
