El Campo got good economic news late last week via a record state sales tax rebate check, proof holiday shopping kept the city from a downturn.
Sales tax returns from the comptroller’s office lag two months behind, the $382,280 check reflects November purchases.
Up 19.1 percent from January 2020, it is “very welcome news (that) certainly helps the City’s General Fund,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said Friday.
Sales tax is the largest revenue source for the city. The additional $61,000 from the current check could go toward capital projects at the end of the year or be allocated to immediate needs.
Shoppers make it happen, Sladek said.
“We are grateful that our residents are supporting our local community. More sales tax dollars will inevitably mean less reliance on property tax dollars,” she said.
With little heavy industry, but a respectable amount of retail trade for a city its size, the Shop LOCAL! program in the City of El Campo continues to encourage citizens to help themselves.
Prior to the economic shutdown last April, Sladek credited the homegrown effort with creating a four percent boost in sales tax returns.
Throughout most of 2020, the economic loyalty of El Campo residents helped keep sales tax returns in positive figures even as municipal staff began to budget cuts in preparation for a downturn.
Shop LOCAL! is a team effort lead by the City Development Corporation of El Campo in partnership with the city, El Campo Leader-News and chamber of commerce.
“The CDC is actively recruiting needed retail with our partner Retail Strategies. We know where the leakage (of dollars) is in our community’s purchases and are trying to reduce it as much as possible,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
“The residents of El Campo have been wonderfully supportive of our local businesses during this unprecedented time. The resiliency of our businesses along with their willingness to think outside the box has definitely been a factor in our increased sales tax revenues,” she added.
In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates are up 6.94 percent from 2019. El Campo ended the 2019 calendar year up 10.11 percent on sales tax rebates. In 2018, El Campo sales tax rebates were up about 9 percent. The last year that ended with a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
“We hope the citizens of El Campo will keep shopping locally, the numbers continue to tell a great story and our businesses depend on that support,” Gibson said.
The state comptrollers office reports overall November purchases down 6.3 percent from November 2019. The total for the three months ending in November was down 5.3 percent from the previous year.
“The steepest declines were again in oil- and gas-related sectors because well drilling and well completion remain depressed,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar said.
The comptroller’s office also released state sales tax revenue figures for December, reporting a 5 percent drop from the prior year.
“Retail trade was the principal exception, with the strongest gains coming from online general merchandisers, building materials and home improvement stores, warehouse clubs and supercenters and sporting goods and hobby stores,” Hegar said.
Restaurants continue to struggle across the state along with entertainment venues and tourism sites.
Oil production taxes were down 42.2 percent comparing November 2020 to 2019. In December, it experienced another 45.5 percent drop.
Hotel occupancy also took a state wide drop, down 46.1 percent in the November report and 48.5 in December.
Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes were down 1.9 percent in November, but actually inched upward in December showing a 2.7 percent gain. Sales tax accounts for 59 percent of all tax collections for the state of Texas.
Other Wharton County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate rose 10.96 percent in comparison to January 2020. The county finished 2020 up 3.73 percent and 2019 up just .61 percent more than in 2018, the second year of an almost stagnant economy. For 2018, county sales taxes were up .43 percent.
The city of Wharton’s return was up 10.57 percent this January. The town ended 2020 down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019. The town ended 2019 down 1.89 percent. In 2018, the city’s rebates were up 6.38 percent. In 2017, Wharton dropped 4.8 percent.
East Bernard’s check dropped 8.58 percent in January. For 2020, the small community’s return was up 7.17 percent. The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019. That city’s rebates were up 20.9 percent in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.