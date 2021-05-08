Discounts on Internet and laptops are part of an upcoming federal program open to low income families or those impacted financially by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning May 12, eligible individuals can apply for the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program. About $3.2 billion in federal funds are set for the program, which will be offered through local Internet providers.
An Internet service discount of up to $50 monthly per household is available to consumers who qualify for the program. Those who enroll can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 on computers – desktops, laptops or tablets. To get the device discount, the purchaser must pay between $10 and $50 of their own funds.
“This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical health care services, virtual classrooms, and so much more,” according to the FCC website.
To qualify for EBB, one member of the household must qualify for assistance like SNAP, Medicaid, Lifeline, be approved for the free and reduced school meal program or fall below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines for income.
Those who have received a Federal Pell Grant for this year or have lost income through a lost or furloughed job since Feb. 29, 2020 are also eligible for the EBB program. Those qualifying through the lost job criteria must have lost below $99,000 for single tax filers or $198,000 for joint filers.
Some participating Internet providers have separate EBB qualifications that individuals can qualify through if they do not meet the other criteria.
Internet providers signed up for the EBB program that offer services in the El Campo area, either through traditional or cell phone Internet connection, include AT&T, Sparklight, T-Mobile, Verizon and YK Communications.
At Louise ISD’s monthly school board meeting, YK Communications representative Bill Rakowitz, gave a presentation on the program to trustees. Local Internet providers are trying to provide Internet access in rural communities, Rakowitz said, and these services are needed more than ever during the pandemic for those working or attending school at home.
“A (sad) reality is that network exists and access to broadband exists in a lot of places where families just simply can’t afford the monthly cost of broadband services,” he said.
Sparklight Spokesperson Trish Niemann also said customers are still being financially impacted by the pandemic.
“Many individuals and families in the communities we serve are facing unique financial challenges right now, and we are committed to helping keep them connected to what matters most,” Niemann said.
How long the program will be available depends on program demand, since it is supported by a designated amount of federal funds, Rakowitz said.
The EBB program was created by Congress as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The FCC first released information about the program on Feb. 25.
The FCC was not reachable for comment by press time.
To enroll in the EBB program, contact your service provider or visit GetEmergencyBroadband.org.
