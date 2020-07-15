Wharton County has likely had more deaths related to COVID-19 than reported by the Department of State Health Services and the Office of Emergency Management.
How many, however, officials say they may never know.
The Wharton Volunteer Fire Department released last week that COVID-19 was the cause of Department President Arthur Araguz’ July 7 death. Arthur Araguz was the uncle of WVFD Capt. Thomas Araguz who died July 4, 2010 fighting a fire at Maxium Egg Farm in Boling.
Also last week, COVID-19 was mentioned as the possible cause of several deaths in the El Campo area.
None of these reports have been confirmed.
The official report still lists just one death in Wharton County related to COVID-19, an elderly El Campo woman on June 2.
Wharton County Emergency Management Official Andy Kirkland said his office has reached out to the state to try to determine what information is accurate.
“We’re asking them why we aren’t finding this out. It’s a very big concern,” he said.
The El Campo Leader-News also made an inquiry into death numbers and were told Monday that the state is “looking into it” by a spokesperson. No additional information had been released as of press time.
Lab technicians testing for COVID-19 are required by state law to report their findings to health officials who then share the date with DSHS. That information, which includes the addresses of those afflicted, is then passed to local officials, the office of emergency management in Wharton County’s case.
That one person suffering from COVID-19 is supposed to be quarantining at a specific address, which is only released to police, EMS or fire department responders if a call for help comes into dispatch. This data allows those responders to take additional safety precautions.
Deaths are also reported to county officials, although in Wharton County local officials discovered the first death and called the state.
Some of the issue is the lag time in reporting as state officials become more and more overwhelmed by sheer numbers.
Tests results are taking five to 10 days now, Kirkland said, adding it skews numbers.
“I know we’ve got to have 20 more recoveries and god knows how many positives,” Kirkland said. “We’re waiting (for the information). We’re just as bad as the public. We can’t get information. We could have fatalities and don’t know about it.”
The most recent report lists 263 active cases of COVID-19 in Wharton County with 89 recoveries and one death, issued Tuesday by the Wharton County OEM.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Wharton County is growing. The information coming from the state clearly shows a spike in positive cases since June 1.
“The trend is very alarming,” he said.
How many test kits are pending is unknown.
State officials contacted Kirkland Monday notifying him that some cases are now going to be listed as presumptive recoveries.
“They know they are no longer positive,” he said, but added recoveries are not verified. “It’s so frustrating for us. We ask, but nobody can assist us. They recognize the problem,” he said, but staffing is an issue. “I think this thing snuck up on people.”
Statewide the number of hospitalizations are growing. Wharton County falls in the region that includes the Greater Houston area. As of Monday, there are 95 ICU beds listed as being available in the entire region servicing 6.7 million people.
“If you look at the ERs that are full and the ICUs that are full, what scares me is what happens to people if they are just having a run-of-the-mill heart attack or stroke,” Kirkland said.
El Campo Memorial Hospital currently has 12 patients being treated for COVID-19, according to spokesperson Donna Mikeska, who adds the hospital still has beds available if local residents need medical care.
Eight other patients are being treated at the hospital for non-COVID related issues.
The hospital will not release how many patients with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic hit the local area.
