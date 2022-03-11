El Campo students who like to cook can make a future out of that hobby with the help of the Culinary Program at El Campo High School.
Open to kids of all skill levels, “a lot of these intro kids have almost never stepped foot in a kitchen before,” culinary teacher Lindsey Poenitzsch said.
Senior Elexus Padron is one of those students who started from scratch.
“Before culinary, I burned eggs. Now it’s fun experimenting, it helps that Mrs. Poenitzsch encourages us to make it our own. We built off each others creativity. She pushed me to do competition and otherwise I don’t know if I could have done it,” she said.
Padron and her culinary team qualified for state competition, April 7, under Poenitzsch, placing second - fifth at the regional meet this month.
Beyond her inter-school competitions, Poenitzsch helped train several professionals. “Three of my students from last year are in culinary school now, I try and keep track of (my students),” Poenitzsch said.
If culinary school isn’t on the table for some students, the program offers certifications for students that want to work in restaurants. Both a food handler’s certification, which is necessary to work with food in any way, and a safety certification for advanced students, where restaurants need one safety-trained person at the business at all times.
Whether students decide to pursue culinary school, restaurant work or just home cooking the culinary program has something to offer.
The culinary program lasts three years, Intro and Culinary One classes enroll 70 students every year, and Advanced Culinary enrolls around 25 students at a maximum for safety. Poenitzsch has been teaching in the culinary program at ECHS since 2011.
