City Arrests
Property
Blake Eli Garcia, 17, of 512 Main was arrested at 7:09 a.m. Monday, March 29 on warrants for criminal mischief, damage under $750, and criminal trespass. Already at the Wharton County Jail, he was processed there. He posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Richard Shane De La Pena, 34, of 1311 Fred was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 for criminal trespass. Processed, he was shipped to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Joe Anthony Martinez Jr., 18, of 12 Serena was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 for violation of a bond or protective order after police were dispatched to investigate a disturbance at his home. Processed, Martinez was transferred to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A .25 caliber Beretta handgun valued at $250 was stolen from a vehicle parked at Korenek’s Repair, 304 August. The crime took place between Tuesday, March 23 and Wednesday, March 31.
Fifty-two items were loaded into a shopping cart at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 29, by an apparently energetic shoplifter who headed for the doors, made it outside and then apparently loss their nerve. The suspect “left (the) basket in the parking lot and fled without any merchandise,” ECPD Lt. Russell Urban said Thursday. More than $1,000 in items were recovered by store personnel.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 1300 block of Donna Dr. around midnight Wednesday, March 31. A Chrysler 300 and a home garage sustained heavy damage.
Violence, weapons
Family violence with injuries was reported in the 300 block of West Alfred around 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Xavier Trevon Thompson, 28, of 330 W. Cormier in Liberty was arrested by WCSO at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Pierre Deleon Lee, 25, of 904 Carolyn in Wharton was booked at 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 29 on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Ashley Nicole Torres, 27, of 309 Loop 523 East in Louise was booked at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity, criminal mischief and theft of service.
Brandon Lee Bowsier, 34, of 525 E. Caney, Apt. E, in Wharton was booked on behalf of Wharton PD at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense.
Michael Anthony Garcia Jr., 18, of 1007 Ave. C was booked at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 31 for criminal mischief and deadly conduct – discharging a firearm at an individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.