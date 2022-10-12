El Campo Rotary Club and El Campo ISD Interact clubs are collecting funds for one of their oldest causes, polio eradication - and selling rubber ducks to boot.
The ducks will be included in a Rubber Duck Race, to be held at the Jordan Ranch Recreation Center in Fulshear on Oct. 22.
ECISD interact students are selling the ducks, at $20 each or 6 for $100, and collecting donations of any amount until Oct. 18.
“This group of kids is very involved, their heart is really in the right place. They really want to help,” Interact Sponsor, Senae Farrar said.
One of Rotary Club’s original fights has been against polio and with new reported cases in countries that has previously eradicated it: the UK, Israel and the United States, the fight is still on.
On Sept. 13, the Center for Disease Control had announced a case of an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, N.Y., with paralytic polio as well as detecting samples of polio in wastewater in the Rockland area.
These cases seem to primarily come from lower vaccination rates in areas allowing the weakened polio virus found in oral polio vaccines to be transmitted from person to person.
“Polio vaccination is the safest and best way to fight this debilitating disease and it is imperative that people in these communities who are unvaccinated get up to date on polio vaccination right away,” CDC Director of Respiratory Diseases Dr. José R. Romero said in a press release.
As of the end of August 2022, the only two countries with wild polio reported are Pakistan and Afghanistan, due primarily to the concerted efforts of governments and private organizations, like Rotary, to contain and eradicate the disease.
Anyone that wants to donate to the ECISD fight against polio can contact Farrar at sfarrar@ricebirds.net.
