Tempers boiled over at the Louise versus Bloomington high school varsity football game Friday night, forcing law enforcement to break up a physical altercation among multiple players with only eight seconds left in the game.
District leaders for both schools say they do not condone the actions of the players and disciplinary measures will be taken against the students involved.
“We’re in the middle of the investigation to see who all was involved and to take appropriate disciplinary action for it,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said. “Some of our players were ejected from the game, so the absolute minimum penalty, according to UIL, is that they have to sit out for the first half of the next game.”
The game took place at Hornet Stadium in Louise, and prior to the fight, the score was 20 to 13 in favor of Louise. Following a loose ball after trying to end the game in victory formation, a scramble to grab possession escalated until the altercation started.
In response to the fight, Constable Robert Holder of Precinct 3 rushed onto the field as fans shouted from the sideline and referees blew their whistles. Holder ultimately discharged pepper spray at the brawling players.
Holder was off-duty Friday night, working privately to provide security for LISD. He would not comment on the situation.
After the fight was broken up, Bloomington’s players were required to remain off the field. Louise’s team had possession of the ball, so they were allowed to run out the clock with the opposing team absent. Louise ultimately took home the win, with the final score remaining at 20 to 13.
Bloomington ISD Superintendent Mark Anglin told the Leader-News Tuesday that he plans to personally speak to the team about Friday’s incident.
“It’s embarrassing for the district,” Anglin said. “We’ve already reported everything to UIL. Those students who were involved will receive consequences.”
Leaders for both school districts said they were concerned by the behavior students exhibited at the game.
“We don’t want this kind of thing to ever happen again,” Oliver said. “This is not the way we do things in Louise … Regardless of what someone else does, a good rule of thumb is to never ever let (the problem) be our behavior.”
“Both teams were at fault,” Anglin said. “I’ve watched the video in slow motion probably 10 times, and so have my coaches. We will take care of our issues, I can assure you.”
Louise High School’s varsity football team is scheduled to play again Friday, while Bloomington High School’s next varsity game is scheduled for Sept. 25. The teams are not scheduled to play each other again this season.
