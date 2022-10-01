City Manager Sladek

As a result City Manager Courtney Sladek said staff was still recommending bid approval, adding the 1927 pipe is in dire need of replacement.

A bid $1 million over budget didn’t stop El Campo’s city council from unanimously approving water line replacement work Monday night.

The entire cost will be covered by federal American Rescue Funds, although the $2.5 million bid awarded to Resicom, Inc. of Bellaire pulls dollars away from a pending water well replacement plan on Avenue F.

