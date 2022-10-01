A bid $1 million over budget didn’t stop El Campo’s city council from unanimously approving water line replacement work Monday night.
The entire cost will be covered by federal American Rescue Funds, although the $2.5 million bid awarded to Resicom, Inc. of Bellaire pulls dollars away from a pending water well replacement plan on Avenue F.
Engineer William Huebner of Strand Associates had estimated the price of replacing 12,600 linear feet of water line on Hwy. 71 from Fifth to Franke at $1.3 million during a May 2021 study.
“Prices have now nearly doubled, they’re (up) 91 percent,” Huebner told council Monday.
As a result City Manager Courtney Sladek said staff was still recommending bid approval, adding the 1927 pipe is in dire need of replacement.
“TxDOT (the Texas Department of Transportation) plans to resurface (North Mechanic) in 2023,” Sladek said.
The city received $2.8 million in federal ARP funds. Roughly $300,000 was used for infiltration studies.
“This project will eat them all up,” Sladek said.
The city received three bids for the project, Resicom’s as well as one from JTM Construction LLC of Rosenberg for just under $1.9 million and one from Matula & Matula Construction Inc of Lake Jackson for almost $3.9 million.
Although JTM was the low bidder, council was told it did not have the option of giving them the job.
“Unfortunately, at the last minute, they had to withdraw their bid,” Huebner said.
Mayor Chris Barbee asked Attorney Ronny Collins whether JTM could be penalized for pulling the bid.
“Most only it would only apply if we had to rebid,” Collins said.
The new Avenue F well is still in the plans, Sladek said, although it’s uncertain now where funds will be drawn to pay for the project.
