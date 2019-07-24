Five people were shot early Sunday morning when a drive-by shooter targeted a party on FM 1162 just east of El Campo.
Two, one man and one teenage boy, were transported from the scene via helicopter ambulance after arriving at El Campo Memorial Hospital. Three others were treated locally. None, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, were in life-threatening conditions.
An unknown number of shots came from a pickup of unknown make and model, passing the home in the 3000 block of FM 1162 around 2:12 a.m. At the time, a party for the homeowner’s niece was taking place outside with about 25 people in attendance.
“Five people were hit by the gunfire ... I don’t believe this was random,” Srubar said, adding they had been directly in front of the home.
Both El Campo police and sheriff deputies arrived on the scene. “Due to the seriousness of the situation, a shooting, El Campo PD responded and we’re thankful,” Srubar said.
WCSO Sgt. Jim Staude is the lead investigator in the case, but so far, he said, clues as to the identity of the shooter are few.
“We’re not getting a lot of cooperation,” he said. “I think it was pre-planned.”
He’s asking anyone who may have information to contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or the WCSO at 979-543-1373 or 979-532-1550. Callers to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line may receive a cash reward if the information they supply leads to an arrest and do not have to give their names.
The sheriff’s department had not received any complaints about the party prior to the shooting.
“We’re working this as fast as we can,” Srubar said.
