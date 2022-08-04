Missing girl back, teen still at-large

A 19-year-old El Campo teen remains on the run five days after a violent disturbance on Tegner Street and a two-county search to hunt for the girlfriend initially with him.
The suspect, Dylan Ray Gonzalez, is the subject of a weapon’s investigation after an incident involving the discharge of a firearm within El Campo city limits.
Gonzalez “pointed a gun at his sister and then discharged the weapon into the ceiling (of a home in the 500 block of Tegner),” El Campo Police Lt. Russell Urban said Monday.
No one was injured in the violent altercation around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, but Gonzalez left the home with 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda of Needville, an adult reported missing in Needville to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office earlier that afternoon.
The family told investigators at the time that the woman ran away with a boyfriend and a missing person’s report was filed with the Fort Bend Sheriff’s office.
She was apparently with Gonzalez when the shot was fired, but voluntarily fled with him.
Pineda, however, returned alone to the Tegner Street home the next evening and residents there summoned police, she no longer appears on the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office missing persons page.
“She was taken to the police station and picked up by her mom,” Urban said.
Gonzalez has three prior arrests for assaults, including the assault of a pregnant woman, dating back to July of 2020.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dylan Ray Gonzalez should contact El Campo Police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.