Missing girl back, teen still at-large

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dylan Ray Gonzalez should contact El Campo Police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or on its P3 app.

A 19-year-old El Campo teen remains on the run five days after a violent disturbance on Tegner Street and a two-county search to hunt for the girlfriend initially with him.

The suspect, Dylan Ray Gonzalez, is the subject of a weapon’s investigation after an incident involving the discharge of a firearm within El Campo city limits.

