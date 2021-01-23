Administrators’ choice for the new El Campo ISD athletics director will be considered by the school board at Tuesday’s upcoming meeting along with multiple annual evaluations of the district.
About 100 individuals applied for the open El Campo ISD athletics director position since it opened at the end of December, and district leaders cut down the trove of applicants to a finalist, who they plan to name at the upcoming meeting for board consideration.
The job posting closed Jan. 14, with applications from ECISD staff and outside candidates welcome. The listed salary range for the job is $87,000 to $120,000 annually, and a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree and at least three years prior experience as a head coach at a 4A, 5A or 6A district is preferred.
Whoever is ultimately hired will be replacing Coach Wayne Condra, who announced his retirement in December.
ECISD leaders are also in the process of hiring a new assistant principal for Hutchins Elementary. The new hire will replace Kyle Poenitzsch, who was named principal of El Campo Middle School in November.
Annually, ECISD administrators present the Texas Education Agency’s Texas Academic Performance Report to trustees for the previous school year. At a Jan. 14 public hearing, Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino presented an overview of the report, explaining how it differs from previous years in light of the pandemic.
ECISD trustees took no action on the report and will consider approving it at the upcoming meeting, along with the district’s annual independent audit report.
ECISD trustees will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 in the El Campo High School auditorium, 600 West Norris. The meeting will be video streamed for those who wish to attend remotely. The remote details will be posted with the meeting agenda, which was not available as of press time, at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/901.
