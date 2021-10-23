Political representation for El Campo and Wharton County is changing if redistricting plans approved by the Texas Legislature survive court challenges.
Rep. Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, would face re-election in District 85 with Fayette, Colorado, Austin and Waller counties joining Wharton County. Jackson County would be shifted into House District 30.
Wharton County would fall in a re-shaped State Senate District 17, a post currently held by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and wave goodbye to District 18 Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham. The new district is drafted to include Colorado, Jackson, Wharton, Matagorda and Brazoria counties along with gerrymandered portions of Fort Bend (including part of Sugar Land), Harris (mainly south of I-10) and Waller counties.
The U.S. Congressional district would change too from District 27 currently held by Michael Cloud, R-Victoria, to District 22 currently held by Troy Nehls, R-Richmond. The new District 22 would cover Wharton and Matagorda counties, most of Fort Bend County and a portion of Brazoria County.
Currently, District 22 covers most of Fort Bend County along with portions of northern Brazoria and southern Harris counties.
The effect on Wharton County and its ability to garner state/national support for concerns is unknown.
“I would speculate that bringing in any additional counties will somewhat dilute our voice in Austin because our representative will be gaining new groups with their own needs and desires,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
Approved drafts include rural as opposed to suburban counties in the state representative position.
“For the most part (we) share same basic beliefs and goals related to growth, development, local control and landowner rights. If the proposed map holds true, District 85 will be gaining some really good neighbors and dependable allies,” Spenrath said. “We all currently interact within the Greater Houston Metro Area and thereby benefit from big city connections while at the same time live far enough away to avoid being run-over by big city problems.”
Adjustments will be needed, El Campo City Manager Courtney Sladek said, but adding she hopes the overall outcome will be positive.
“It will take time to build relationships with our new representatives, but I am confident that it can be done. Effort will be required on both the city’s side and the legislator(s),” she said. “We were very fortunate to have Lois Kolkhorst who was attentive to the needs in El Campo. I’m hopeful we’ll see this in our next Senator and others who represent rural Texas.”
District 85 remains a key concern. “Stephenson has roots in Wharton County, and has always been available and interested in what is going on in El Campo. I don’t expect that change as his district grows,” Sladek said.
Moving out of the Congressional District will depend on the outcome of the next election. District 22 is historically Republican, the past district of Congressmen Pete Olson and Tom Delay. Democrat Nick Lampson held the office from January 2008 to January 2009.
During the 2011 redistricting effort following the last Census, court challenges shifted district lines and delayed the primary until May.
