In a 7-0 vote, the El Campo ISD school board elected to approve added acreage to a proposed oil and gas lease with H.H. Howell, Inc. at January’s regular meeting. The proposal, presented in November’s meeting covering 22 acres, covers 138 acres of district land.
“We’ve identified an interesting oil and gas anomaly,” said H.H. Howell Certified Professional Landman Rodney Rolston.
The district will open up the lease for bidding in the upcoming months.
H.H. Howell’s proposal offers an estimated 22.5 percent royalty of the $350 per mineral acre to the district. The actual royalty will depend on the final bid, which will be approved by the school board.
