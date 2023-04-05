The official count is still under way, but Wharton County Youth Fair officials hope the 2023 Sale of Excellence will be another record setter.
With add-on group buying, it may be several days before a firm tally on the auction of the fair’s top 275 lots will be determined.
The Sale of Excellence started promptly at noon with Hailey Peters of El Campo FFA leading out Lot 1, the Grand Champion Swine, as auctioneers Colt Adams and Adren Pilger got the bidding started with rolling words and sure-eyed spotters.
Ten-year-old Banker Kulak walked into the arena with his 1,380-pound Grand Champion Steer as the ninth lot in the sale, collecting what may be a record $34,255 after a bidding frenzy.
“That’s awesome (the price),” fair administrator Cindy Blaha told the Leader-News.
Last year’s Grand Champion Steer, raised by Peters, sold for $9,560 while the 2021 top steer, raised by Ashlyn Peters, sold for $12,898.50 and the 2019 steer (COVID canceled virtually all of the 2020 fair) sold for $16,495. It was raised by Kynleigh Korenek.
The 2022 Sale of Excellence is currently the fair’s highest earner at just shy of $1.43 million.
“I believe so (the 2023 Sale will exceed last year’s) the way it’s looking. It’s looking really good,” Blaha said.
The auctioneers kept the pace swift and soon the final lots filed through the barred stage – Lot 271. a commercial heifer shown by Holt Yackel of El Campo Junior FFA; Lot 272, a steer shown by Joseph Newell of Boling Junior FFA followed by Lot 273, a rabbit shown by Brooklyn Leopold of El Campo Prairie Switch 4-H. Next came Lot 274, a market goashown Paisley English of Taiton Jones Creek 4-H. Kendall Kutach of East Bernard Junior FFA had the honor of the final lot in the Sale of Excellence, a 950-pound commercial heifer.
The Sale of Excellence and the Tejano night concert wrapped up a full week of fair activity in Crescent with crowds reminiscent of pre-COVID days.
“Friday (free student day) was fantastic. I think we are getting back to our normal (attendance),” Blaha said.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department reported the fair to be largely an orderly affair, expect for Friday night. “During the WCYF carnival, several deputies working security had to stop two juvenile fights. One of the physical altercations involved the mother to one of the juveniles,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said. “One juvenile hit the arm of a deputy, as the deputy was trying to stop an altercation. All involved were removed from the fairgrounds and all juveniles were released to parents.”
With high attendance, the mayhem was considered minimal.
The student dance, carnival and the two nights of bull riding all proved to be big draws for the fair, although some of the other nights were less than hoped for, Blaha said.
“But Wednesday/Thursday (bull riding), our stands were really full,” Blaha said.
Reports on Moore’s Greater carnival were positive, she said, adding they will likely be asked to return for a third year.
The midway acts, Blaha said, will be reviewed to see what else may draw interest.
A bit of wind on the prairie was the only weather concern throughout the fair, helping draw crowds.
Look for more on the Sale of Excellence in the El Campo Leader-News post fair edition coming soon.
