El Campo High School seniors are playing cupid for local senior citizens this year.
About 120 ECHS students are making Valentine’s cards for more than 100 seniors as a community service project for a class assignment.
“I lost all my grandparents young, around seven. My best friend’s grandparents basically adopted me. My husband’s grandfather took me in, when he passed it left a hole in my heart,” ECHS teacher Denise Anderson said.
Anderson, an El Campo native, graduated University of Houston-Victoria in 2012 with a bachelor in humanities with minor in history and education, only to return to student-teach in El Campo in 2012. Eventually she took over her mentor, Cecelia Polasek’s government classes and wanted to make a difference.
ECHS students had done similar letter writing efforts in previous years.
“In the past, Stephanie Lyford’s classes wrote letters to seniors and it brightened their days,” Anderson said, adding, “For the last two years, we’ve been doing a post card project for Veterans Day where the students make a postcard for a veteran they know or the family if the person has passed.”
Anderson took it upon herself to resurrect this campaign.
At Garden Villa Nursing Home, 106 Del Norte, “Visitors are on an upswing, but we haven’t hit 2019 levels,” Director of Marketing Jackie Welsh said.
Even when those visitors were allowed again “It was so hard to watch people be afraid to come in,” Garden Villa Administrator Lydia Flores said.
The nursing home residents were used to a lot of community engagement.
“We had a lot of involvement from schools, and even the college. Cosmetology would come do hair and nails for the residents,” Welsh said.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed how the nursing home had to run and they had to restrict visitation.
“At the start, no visitors were allowed, no one could leave their rooms. It was hard for their mental health,” Flores said.
Window visits were one solution, where a family visited their loved one and touched their hands on either side of a glass window or door.
“It just isn’t the same as being in person,” Flores said.
“FaceTime brightened up our residents, we did everything we could to keep morale up. FaceTime was very busy during activity times,” Welsh said.
“COVID has produced many challenges, but we’re returning to normal,” Welsh said. Chickenfoot domino tournaments are returning to the resident’s schedules, just like Mass and Bingo.
“(High school) seniors need to be involved in the community, they need that compassion and community. It’ll help them later in life. The kids are kind and want to help,” Anderson said.
As volunteer opportunities start returning, there are more ways to give back to the senior community. “If I can give something to help them feel that love, I’m going to,” Anderson said.
“If even one person is touched, it’s worth it. Time is so short, life is so short. Take the time and make the time for loved ones,” Anderson added.
Cards will be delivered to Garden Villa on the weekend preceding Valentine’s Day.
The initial scope is Garden Villa, however cards will also be distributed to surrounding nursing facilities if time and involvement allow.
