El Campo’s Faith Lutheran Church will be holding its traditional Christmas program in a non-traditional way this year, with a COVID-19 safe drive through live nativity Sunday.
“It is going to be different this year, but we’re excited,” Program Organizer Bonnie Pflughaupt said. “We have a lot of help putting it on. It’s a lot of fun to plan and we hope all is received well.”
The program will feature different stations with scenes from the story of Christ’s birth including baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph at the manger and shepherds and angels walking to see Jesus. The scenes are based on the biblical account from Luke Chapter 2.
Signs featuring scripture on the Christmas story will also be displayed with lights and music.
Children from the church will be the main actors in the program, with adults filling in various roles.
Event attendees will be guided along a lit drive, and are encouraged to go slowly through the live nativity so that signs can be read and scenes enjoyed. The event is free, and everyone in the community is welcome, church members or not, Pflughaupt said.
“We’re hoping to provide hope for the people in the community,” Pflughaupt said. “Hope in Jesus and let them know that Jesus is their savior and that Jesus is the reason for the season.”
Volunteers will be directing traffic into the event. Cars need to enter from the back of the church property, located at 2103 N. Mechanic, coming from Meadow Lane and onto Town & Country Drive. A welcome sign will be posted at the entrance.
Attendees are allowed to see the program twice, but they will need to exit and enter the line again at Town & Country.
The event begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 and will last until about 6:30 p.m. For more information on the event, call Bonnie at 332-1163 or 543-1842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.