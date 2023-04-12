Now that Spring has sprung, the relaxing tones of songbirds will be returning, leading to nests and chicks, but when taking care of your bushes, take care not to run a-fowl of the law.
Summer resident birds to Texas have already started showing up as the fast travelers get here in March and typically stay until early July before migrating back south for the rest of the year as reported by Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Recognizable local migrants that the keen-eyed bird watcher might see are the Warblers, yellow-throated, black and white and black-throated green, as well as the ever popular ruby-throated hummingbird, that all spend from March to April/May in Texas before returning home.
But, with the return of the birds, come nests and chicks and the state has strict rules for how homeowners and gardeners are supposed to interact with the winged nesters.
“No person may destroy or take the nest, eggs or young of any wild game bird, wild bird or wild fowl protected by this code except as provided in this code,” as read in the Texas Parks and Wildlife Code. The penalty for nest destruction is a Class C Parks and Wildlife Code misdemeanor and is punished by a fine of between $25-$500.
Texas Parks and Wildlife, however, does grant an exception to European starlings, English sparrows or feral pigeons as they are considered invasive species.
As well, the City of El Campo is classed as a bird sanctuary and “It shall be unlawful for any person to trap, hunt, shoot or attempt to shoot or molest in any manner any bird or wild fowl or to rob bird nests or wild fowl nests within the city,” as reported by the El Campo City Code of Ordinances.
Places to keep an eye out for bird’s nest that could be disturbed by Spring clearing in trees and shrubs in yards as well as around chimneys and the eaves of a house.
