Building Homes Is Busy Work

Nesting birds will be making a comeback, laying eggs and starting families, take care not to disturb the new parents.

 Emily LINCKE

Now that Spring has sprung, the relaxing tones of songbirds will be returning, leading to nests and chicks, but when taking care of your bushes, take care not to run a-fowl of the law.

Summer resident birds to Texas have already started showing up as the fast travelers get here in March and typically stay until early July before migrating back south for the rest of the year as reported by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.