Two accused Coca-Cola bandits came a step closer to their day in court last week following Wharton County Grand Jury deliberations.
The father-son duo of Lothario Lamont Pratt Jr., 20, and Lothario Lamont Pratt Sr., 48, both of 108 Sabla in El Campo, each received a single count indictment of theft of $30,000 to $150,0000.
If convicted of the third-degree felony, each faces two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
The two had been working at the El Campo Coca-Cola warehouse, 1001 W. Jackson, but had been dismissed prior to the start of the El Campo police investigation.
The duo, investigating El Campo Police Sgt. Jennifer Mican said, were caught on video removing sodas, at times by the pallet load.
The company has released video to the police department. It now serves as strong evidence against the Pratts.
“I think we definitely have a strong felony theft case,” Mican said.
Police believe the duo were, at times, adding product to an order and, at other times, removing large amounts when they were the only workers in the warehouse section.
What happened to the product remains a mystery, although investigators believe it was sold, possibly at a discount price.
More than $100,000 in Coca-Cola is the equivalent of 302,508 12-ounce cans.
