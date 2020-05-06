In favor of a Vidor ISD assistant superintendent position, El Campo ISD Superintendent Kelly Waters resigned Monday night at a special board meeting.
Waters will remain with ECISD until June, when her contract ends, and in the meantime, trustees are on the hunt for her replacement.
“I want to express my appreciation for the privilege and honor of serving the students of (El Campo ISD),” Waters said in her letter of resignation. “It has been rewarding and a source of personal pride to look back at the significant progress accomplished.”
VISD Superintendent Jay Killgo confirmed Tuesday Waters’ will start as the assistant superintendent of curriculum July 1.
“We’re excited to work with Ms. Waters,” Killgo said. “Impressive resume. Looks like she’s done a great job for you guys and looks like she’s going to be a welcome addition to our team here.”
Waters declined the Leader-News’ request for an additional comment on her resignation.
“I feel like the letter I sent says it all,” Waters said in an email.
In her letter, Waters thanked board members, teachers and others, but also described a recent change in her relationship with the school board.
“The board’s collective actions and support provided the fuel for many of my endeavors in the past five years despite occasional and respected differences,” according to the letter. “This was the case until just recently, in which a majority of the board expressed a need to make a leadership change.”
School Board President James Russell declined to comment on Waters’ resignation letter.
“She’s certainly made an admirable effort of leading our district and we wish her nothing but happiness and success wherever her path takes her,” he added.
After formally accepting Waters’ resignation, the board discussed plans for hiring her replacement.
Education law firm Walsh Gallegos was hired by the board to assist in finding a new superintendent, which Russell said is standard procedure. ECISD posted the open superintendent position online today, and will soon begin accepting applications.
“It’s nothing against the people that we have here,” Russell said. “We are looking for an experienced superintendent, so obviously that will exclude most of the internal folks, because they don’t have the superintendent experience that we think is important.”
The superintendent’s contract is evaluated annually by the board, and Waters’ contract was set to last until at least June 30, 2020. Since Waters will remain with the district for two more months, Russell said an interim superintendent is not needed for the time being.
“I’m confident, and the board’s confident that our reputation as a community, our citizens, students and our school district will attract quality superintendent candidates,” Russell said.
Hired by ECISD in 2013, Waters served as assistant superintendent until replacing former superintendent Mark Pool when he retired in 2015. Before that, she worked in Fort Bend County at Lamar CISD.
Waters has a masters of education in educational leadership from Prairie View A&M, bachelors of science in education from Texas Women’s University and she graduated from El Campo High School in 1984.
