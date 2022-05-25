Ricebirds ‘22 set to march on Thursday

Two hundred and forty seven El Campo students in red caps and gowns will march across the stage Thursday, graduating as the Class of 2022.
The commencement begins at 8 p.m. with the graduate’s procession into Ricebird Stadium while the El Campo High Ricebird band plays “Pomp and Circumstance.” El Campo ISD is recognizing 28 honor graduates for their academic performance.
After the procession Lucas Pfeil, class rank three, will open the ceremony with the pledges and a moment of silence. Pfeil will introduce Brianna Shanks, the salutatorian, for her welcome speech, starting the ceremonies.
El Campo assistant principal Moises Rodriguez will recognize the honor graduates before passing the microphone to Marin Croix for her valedictorian farewell address.
El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan will certify diplomas and ECISD Board President James Russell will pass them out to graduates.
Senior class president Cambrie Prismeyer, class rank four, will finish the ceremony with the graduate tassel ceremony before playing the El Campo Alma Mater. The event is scheduled to end at 9:30 p.m.
After graduation, now-former students can participate in the Project Grad lock-in at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic. No students will be allowed into the building after 11:45 p.m.
