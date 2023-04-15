A smoke shop wanting to locate at the crossroads of the El Campo community goes before the Planning & Zoning Commission next week asking for its blessing.
A change in city ordinances approved earlier this year requires all smoke shops to have a special use permit (SUP) approved by P&Z and city council before opening its doors. The Vape N’ More Smoke Shop is the first to make such a request since the ordinance changed.
The business, owned by Karim (also listed as Kareem) Jiwaini of Port Arthur, wants to locate at 202 N. Mechanic, the current location of Texas Car Title & Payday Loan, at the intersection of Jackson and Mechanic Streets.
A review by the city inspections department and planner Krystal Hasselmeier indicates that the business qualifies to operate at the location. “The tenant has also stated if a SUP is not approved for the purpose of a smoke shop, the location will be converted to a convenience store or liquor shop, either of which can sell vape products,” she said in her report to P&Z.
The city has not received any opposition from nearby businesses.
Potential SUP restrictions could be on business hours, keeping windows tinted with no display of merchandise, limits on signage or not allowing samples.
“As long as everything is legal, I don’t think city government should be in the business of deciding who can do business here and who can’t,” Mayor Chris Barbee told the Leader-News.
“Personally, I think it’s a shame. How many smoke and vape shops does one small town need? And it’s a shame to have that type of business at the most ideal location in town. But that’s free enterprise,” he added.
Jiwaini reportedly operates 45 smoke shops throughout the state.
“We are a reputed business llc known for our best customer services and providing family like treatment to our customers,” Jiwani said in his request.
A hearing will be held at the meeting giving the general public a chance to share their views on the business’ opening there and/or any restrictions it should or should not have as part of the SUP.
P&Z commissioners are scheduled to vote on the issue following the public hearing. The P&Z recommendation will then go to city council for final consideration.
The P&Z meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 in City Council chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public.
