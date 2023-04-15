A smoke shop wanting to locate at the crossroads of the El Campo community goes before the Planning & Zoning Commission next week asking for its blessing.

A change in city ordinances approved earlier this year requires all smoke shops to have a special use permit (SUP) approved by P&Z and city council before opening its doors. The Vape N’ More Smoke Shop is the first to make such a request since the ordinance changed.

