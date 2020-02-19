Baking, cooking and speaking, El Campo High School students competed at the annual Family Career and Community Leaders of America regional competition in Galveston last weekend, landing top spots and taking home thousands in scholarships.
Eighteen ECHS students qualified for the state-level competition, to be held in Dallas in early April. By qualifying, each student was awarded between $3,000 and $5,000 in scholarships, except for sophomore speaking teams. They can collect a $5,000 scholarship if they win state.
Students in ECHS’ FCCLA program, taught by Natasha Krenek and Lindsey Poenitzsch, typically qualify for state.
“It’s exciting every year,” Krenek said. “A lot of hard work goes into it.”
Senior Maranda Johnson placed first overall in the region for cupcake battle with her carousel-themed cherry limeade cakes. Sophomore E placed first in presentation for his ornately decorated banana cupcake with cinnamon cream cheese frosting. Junior Cristella Thompson created a hearth display for her dark chocolate cakes topped with peppermint frosting, placing third in cupcake battle. All submissions were made from scratch.
Competing to see who could best create a set menu of fried chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, roasted potatoes, wedge salad and banana pudding, three teams of culinary arts seniors qualified for state. Clara Tupa, Nijha North and Nicholas Moreno placed second; Travis North, Daija Cadriel and Keana Hargrove placed third; and Kristal Jaramillo, Natalia Padron and Mariah Montalvo placed fourth.
Showing another side of FCCLA, two ECHS sophomore teams competed in community service project, visiting elderly El Campoans at Garden Villa Nursing Home.
“We’ve gone and we’ve made flower arrangements,” Krenek said. “We’ve made Christmas decorations with them. We’ve played bingo with them. We’re going again next month.”
The students created a budget, raised $1,200 and documented their work. Qualifying for state in this category are Cielo Espenoza, Erin Lauritsen, Sarahi Alvarez, Hannah Sutton, Makayla Valenzuela and Angela Contreras.
Johnson, Lyford and Thompson competed against 30 to 40 other students. The culinary arts seniors competed against more than 40 teams and the service project sophomores battled 10 other teams in the regional competition.
