Even in a small town like El Campo, rushing to the scene of an emergency comes with many unknowns; about exactly who and what you’ll be dealing with, but also whether you’ll return home safely to your family at the end of the day.
“There were times you were concerned about the type of call you were going to,” El Campo Police Department Sergeant Alonzo Gonzalez told the Leader-News. “But it had to be done, and I took the oath to do it. We were going to respond regardless.”
After serving the community for 40 years as a patrol sergeant for ECPD and three years working in Victoria law enforcement, Gonzalez retired earlier this month. His last working day was Feb. 7.
“I really, really liked the job that I (was) doing, but it’s time,” Gonzalez said.
He responded to countless service calls over the years, and at the end of his last day, he sat in his patrol car, giving an emotional last radio sign off to dispatch.
“The people have been really good to me,” he said. “They’ve been really good to the police department. So many good people (live) here in El Campo.”
Gonzalez’ official last day with the department is tomorrow, Feb. 28. He is spending the last vacation days he accumulated at ECPD in his Hillje home. When the pandemic ends, he hopes to travel along the east coast, to cities like New York and Washington D.C. so he can visit historical monuments.
No longer on a 4:45 a.m. daily wake up schedule, Gonzalez wants to try sleeping in weekdays for the first time in years. He plans to spend lots of time with his girlfriend, his two grown daughters who live in Missouri City and his mother, who Gonzalez cares for in his home. He is also close to his siblings, and one of his brothers, Sgt. Salvador “Sonny” Gonzalez Jr. works for ECPD.
“They’re very happy that I’m retired and that I’m home and safe,” he said.
Before Gonzalez was protecting the streets of El Campo, he was a child growing up in the area. He attended Louise schools, and in 1978, at age 19, he graduated from the police academy. A few months later, he began as a Victoria Police Department officer with 200 training hours under his belt.
Service calls were more frequent at VPD than at ECPD, Gonzalez said, since Victoria is a bigger city, but otherwise working at VPD wasn’t too different from ECPD. Transitioning from the police academy to actual police work was a different story, however.
“It was shocking,” Gonzalez said. “I didn’t know exactly what to expect … I rode with an officer for about a week, and the next thing I know I’m out there in the car by myself.”
In 1981, Gonzalez took a job at ECPD because he found out the department paid more. Coming home and serving the community he grew up in was a bonus, he said, and it allowed him to see his family more.
As a rookie police officer, Gonzalez responded to a wide variety of emergencies. Car accidents, thefts and assaults were among the calls he received, with family disputes being among the most common. Back then, the department also helped people retrieve their keys from their locked cars.
“I thought I was going to be chasing robbers everyday, and we were unlocking cars and settling disturbances between mom and dad or mom and daughter and son,” he said.
Gonzalez received letters of commendation during his time at ECPD, and became a Field Training Officer in 1985. In 1988, Gonzalez worked his way up to patrol sergeant, the rank he retired with this month.
Being a first responder and interacting with community members for so many years, Gonzalez became aware of how much the community relied on and looked up to ECPD. Eventually calls would come in requesting him specifically.
A couple of times, Gonzalez was asked to be a detective on the force, but he wanted to remain a patrol sergeant, he said.
“This is what I loved, and this is where I stayed,” Gonzalez said. “I did not want to leave patrol for anything.”
Gonzalez never tired of his job and loved the variety in his day-to-day responsibilities. As with most law enforcement positions, the gig also came with risk. Working in such a high pressure industry brought Gonzalez and his coworkers closer together, he said.
ECPD became a second family for him, and he will miss the camaraderie he felt while on the force.
“That’s probably the main thing I’ll miss the most … I have my work family and my home family,” he said.
He plans to meet up with other officers soon, Gonzalez added.
Looking back on his decades of service, Gonzalez offered advice to young officers or students considering a law enforcement career: keep an open mind.
“It helps you more in the long run if you go in there with an open mind for other people,” Gonzalez said. “Listen to them and care for their problems. That might be the only time they’ve called the police, and you’re going to have a big impact on them.”
Gonzalez was honored by the El Campo city council for his years of service in a small ceremony Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.