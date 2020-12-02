Five people died in a crash on U.S. 59 North near Wharton Sunday and police officers are still trying to piece together why it took place.
WPD officers were dispatched to the main lanes of U.S. 59 northbound just before the FM 961/Hwy. 60 exit around 3:56 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a black Cadillac SUV traveling southbound near the same exit left the main lanes, traveled through the grassy median, and entered the northbound lanes where it collided with an oncoming Nissan Altima head-on,” the department said in a press release issued soon after the crash.
The collision killed the Cadillac driver, Jose Magallon, 37, of Houston. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.
“Occupants of the Nissan Altima (traveling northbound), including three adults (one being the driver), were found to also be deceased on scene. Two additional occupants, both below the age of three, were transported by EMS. A two and a half year old child was pronounced deceased at the hospital and a six month old child was flown to downtown Houston for additional medical treatment,” WPD reported.
The driver of the black Nissan Altima was identified as 25-year-old Daniel Garcia of San Benito. He, along with front passenger Dominique Ramirez, 24, and the right rear passenger Fernando Garcia, 21, both of San Benito, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Two and a half year old Isaac Daniel Garcia of San Benito, was pronounced deceased at OakBend Medical Center. A medical helicopter transported Isabella Monique Garcia to Hermann Memorial Hospital where her condition remains critical.
“Everyone within the Nissan Altima was reported to have been wearing seat belts, including both children who were within car seats,” WPD said.
The investigation is being conducted by Wharton PD and the Department of Public Safety.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com and search for: Donations for the Garcia Family’s Tragic Loss.
