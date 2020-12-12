Crime and Christmas are not two concepts most people would automatically associate with one another, but crooks do not rest during the holidays. To keep the Christmas season merry for locals, the El Campo Police Department is hosting a holiday safety seminar.
The free event, dubbed “Safe for the Holidays,” will be run by ECPD Cpl. Mark Biskup, who will highlight tips for keeping your family safe while out in public or spending time at home.
“We decided to have the program because every Christmas crime seems to go up in a typical year,” Biskup said. “And if there is anything we have learned about 2020, it is no typical year.”
Crimes that increase during the holidays are typically thefts and robberies, according to Biskup. Examples include someone getting robbed while they’re out shopping for Christmas presents or a home being burglarized when the owners are away.
“More people are out doing more shopping and traveling to other cities, carrying more cash than normal,” Biskup said. “My hope is (attendees) leave the program with a greater sense of situational awareness. Something they should always have and more so during the holidays.”
Biskup is hoping for an audience of at least 50 at the event, so COVID-19 precautions will be followed according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and state regulations, including a mask requirement.
“Temperatures will be taken at the door,” Biskup said. “You will not be allowed in if you have a temperature of 100.4 (degrees Fahrenheit) or higher.”
This seminar will not be the last from Biskup, who has more events planned for the upcoming year.
“Regardless of how many show (up) for this program, I have more programs planned for 2021 covering other topics,” Biskup said.
ECPD will provide snacks and water during the seminar, which is set to last about one hour. Attendees must be at least 18 years old.
Seating will be limited for this seminar, and attendees must register by 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. To register, call ECPD at 979-543-5311 and ask for Biskup, or leave a voice mail with your name and number of attendees in your party.
This event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 in the Duson Room at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
