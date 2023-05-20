A 71-year-old El Campo man held officers at bay for two hours Thursday morning following a 12-mile chase that never exceeded posted speeds.
James Lloyd Sparks of 1010 Empire displayed a large knife as he sat in his tan GMC pickup for about two hours at the intersection of FM 1160 and U.S. 59 northbound near the stop sign at the exit. He then peaceably surrendered and was taken for a medical evaluation before being transported to the Wharton County Jail on an evading arrest with a vehicle charge.
No one was harmed in the incident which started when an El Campo police officer stopped Sparks pickup in the 1300 block of Avenue I in El Campo for running a stop sign.
“It turned out as good as it could have. Sgt. (Arthur) Debo and crew did an excellent job and dispatchers as well did a great job relaying information,” Acting El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said Thursday.
Sparks reportedly told ECPD Officer Kourtney Gonzales that he needed medical help so she summoned an ambulance. EMS arrived to assist, but Sparks instead opted to flee. Gonzales followed calling for backup and working to minimize any possible threats.
With the heavy pre-school day traffic of parents dropping children off at Hutchins Elementary School at the same time, one or more minor bumper and fender denting accidents reportedly occurred as drivers reacted to the traffic stop and subsequent pursuit. There were no injuries.
As the pursuit moved westward along U.S. 59, Gary Yackel of Louise found himself with an inadvertent ringside seat to the standoff when Sparks chose to stop his pickup almost in front of the Louise resident’s front yard at FM 1160.
Going to investigate Yackel was told by authorities that he was in danger. “I was told I was in the line of fire. He didn’t seem to be doing much but the mobile home (which Yackel is living while renovating an older dwelling) was right in the line of fire,” he told the Leader-News Thursday.
Officers’ concerns over residents’ safety inadvertently created a swirl of rumors that Sparks had a rifle or perhaps just a BB gun that looked remarkably like an actual long gun. Official reports after the fact said he only wielded a long knife.
As the standoff began, however, law enforcers had no way of knowing what could have been concealed in the cab of Sparks’ tan GMC truck and worked to protect civilians from possible harm. Speculation heard over police scanners increased concerns among the few residents in the area.
It’s unknown why Sparks chose to stop at that exact location.
Yackel heard negotiations begin via a loud speaker shortly after he evacuated the mobile home on police request to the home under renovation at short distance away. He spoke to the Leader-News while Sparks was still sitting in his vehicle, expressing concern over Sparks state of mind and overheard police scanner chatter.
“I really don’t want to see somebody lose their life,” he said.
Living not far from Yackel, Lisa Johnson of Louise also found the roads around her home surrounded by officers as she prepared to leave for work Thursday morning.
“I head sirens to the south and heard them coming off the exit,” Johnson said. The noise drew her attention and she walked down her long driveway near the intersection of FM 1160 and U.S. 59 near the exit to discover the standoff between police and the occupant of a tan GMC pickup.
“Initially there were probably about three (police units), but they kept coming. There were a lot, at least 10,” Johnson said.
Sparks had come to a stop voluntarily in the near the stop sign at the intersection. State troopers from Wharton and Jackson County then placed spike strips to ensure he wouldn’t get far if he chose to flee once more.
“There were no police officers in front of his vehicle. He stopped and didn’t do anything,” Johnson said.
Cars were still going by at first, she said, but then Precinct 3 Constable Robert Holder used his vehicle to block the lanes.
Louise schools were placed on a precautionary secure status. Neither the campuses nor its students/staff were ever actually threatened at any point during the incident.
Johnson left for work, forced to travel north away from the incident, before Sparks surrendered.
Sparks’ family members were called to the scene to help with negotiations for Sparks to surrender, Stanphill said.
“He came out peacefully and surrendered. They (law enforcers) approached him with guns drawn and searched him,” Yackel said.
The stand off ended shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Sparks was booked into the county jail shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. In addition to the evading charge, he was served Comal County warrants for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, theft more than $2,500 in value, unauthorized use of a vehicle and three counts of bail jumping/felony failure to appear. Sparks remained in county jail as of press time.
Despite the heavy police presence in Louise, El Campo still had enough officers in the city to ensure citizen safety, Stanphill said, adding staff shifted roles to ensure patrol was covered. A few off-duty officers without summons came to the station to assist if needed as well as dispatchers, he added, but they were not put into service.
Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Texas Rangers provided El Campo PD with assistance during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.