It’s not just a close fade, it’s a future that the El Campo High School cosmetology program offers students after graduation.
Tressie Gardner has spent three years teaching in the program.
“I was the director at Kerrville Beauty School for 20 years before moving here,” she said.
Students get hands-on practice working with clients under Gardner’s watch. They draw repeat customers.
“(The cosmetology program) is a great stepping stone, even if they want to attend college. Where else can you make a living right out of school,” adult client Ofelia Torres said.
ECHS students enter into the cosmetology program for more than just hair.
“I was interested in acrylic nails and over time I started enjoying hair coloring. It’s my favorite part now,” senior Elisabeth Alejo said.
Students that come out of the ECHS programs and pass their state certification test have been trained to work in diverse areas of cosmetology.
“They can use their license for a lot. Doctors offices hire cosmetologists, it’s not just salons,” Gardner said.
Students also have the opportunity to work as teachers in beauty schools, with stage and film actors or in mortuaries.
The cosmetology program is growing; with 10 students taking advanced cosmetology this year, 20 moving into it next year from cosmetology one and 15 starting in intro to cosmetology.
As the cosmetology teacher, Gardner has revamped the program and helped more students sit for their certification tests.
“We’ve changed how the students get their practice hours, from clocking in and out to semester hours. Now all my students will get to take their tests,” Gardner said adding “In the past, we’ve had a 100 percent pass rate for our board exams.”
Supporting the cosmetology program is as simple as getting a haircut, appointments can be scheduled with Gardner at 543-6341 ext. 548 or through email at tgardner@ricebirds.net.
