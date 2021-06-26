Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
June Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Ralph McAfee Jr., 38, of 24343 Plaza in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 28. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine.
McAfee has prior felony convictions for aggravated kidnapping on Feb. 22, 2002 and delivery of a controlled substance on May 14, 2009, both in Wharton County.
• Ralph McAfee Sr., 60, of 513 Bobolink in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Oct. 13, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine within 1,000 feet of the youth center Just Do It Now, 1619 MLK Blvd. in Wharton.
McAfee has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on May 4, 1990 and June 5, 2003, and delivery of a controlled substance on May 17, 1994, all in Wharton County.
• Arthur William Newlin III, 58, of 510 CR 125 in Wharton for stalking between Dec. 31, 2020 and April 2. He stands accused of stalking a woman by following her, cursing and yelling at her, and putting her in fear of injury or death.
• Dayron Norman, 38, of 3217 Blackshear in Wharton for aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a motor vehicle on May 9. He allegedly pulled a disabled person from a vehicle and struck her while stealing her vehicle and then fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy.
Norman has prior felony convictions for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance on April 15, 2010 and attempted harassment of a public servant on Oct. 17, 2017, both in Wharton County.
