A city water well near failure and proposed improvements to the wastewater treatment plant prompted council’s unanimous approval of a $4.22 million non-voter approved bond.
Utility rates will be rising as a result. The rate hike will be applied next fiscal year as the city prepares to use the funds. The anticipated increase will involve lowering the base rate from 2,500 gallons to 2,000 gallons with the cost rising from $13 per month to $13.25. Each additional 1,000 gallons is recommended to rise from $2.98 to $3.08. The recommended increase on the sewer base rate is 10 cents from $14.25 to $14.35 per month with the volume rate rising from $4.50 per 1,000 gallons to $4.60.
The work on the Avenue F well has to be done, City Manager Courtney Sladek told council at its first session this month.
“The well is in critical condition and the well will fail within two years if we don’t act,” Sladek said.
City staff reviewed other possible well repair options including a casing option outlined by At-Large Councilman Philip Miller, but found damage was too severe to proceed with less intensive, but cheaper options.
The city routinely does well maintenance and all are inspected twice a year, according to Utilities Superintendent Jerry Lewis.
“The only things that cannot be checked or inspected, would be the pump and the well casing itself due to the fact that they are below the ground and it is expensive to just pull out the pump,” he told the Leader-News.
Concerns over the Avenue F well, he said, were discovered when “the yield of the pump started dropping off, which lead to needing to pull the pump and piping.”
At that point, a hole was found in the casing along with heavy wear on the pump’s screens.
“Repairs could be made to the hole in the casing, but with the screens in such bad shape, it was recommended on drilling a new well,” Lewis said.
He added the well is currently operating without problems – at least for now.
“If the Avenue F plant were to go off line the other plants would carry the additional demand by pumping more water, which they are designed to do,” Lewis said, adding pressure would remain about the same.
The 40-year bond is a Certificate of Obligation covers work to the water plant as well.
Drilled in 1949, the Avenue F well is the second oldest in the city system.
“During my 23 years with the city, I have had the pump pulled three times and rebuilt. The only thing I cannot replace is the hole in the ground, which continues to age,” Lewis said, adding the work, coupled with repairs to the Avenue F plant will “increase the yield of the new well to provide additional water to the plant for higher demands.”
The last El Campo city well was drilled in 1980 for the Monseratte plant.
