You should expect good things out of 2023 at least when it comes to the state of Wharton County, according to County judge Phillip Spenrath.
The area’s main economic indicator – sales tax returns – remained positive, but was hardly booming. The county ended 2022 with sales tax rebates up 1.23 percent from 2021, putting more than $4.2 million in the bank.
There’s more to come, Spenrath said.
“Wharton County is definitely in better economic shape than a year ago. The introduction of new pipelines and solar projects, strong sales tax receipts and a record number of infrastructure grants send a resounding signal that our Wharton County remains poised for continued prosperity in 2023,” Spenrath said.
Three solar farms began construction in late 2022 with another four anticipated to start construction before the mid-point this year.
“Our Wharton County is projected to become Texas’ No. 1 solar county by 2025 (most solar acres and farms.) ... Solar ventures are beneficial to county residents as they generate added tax revenues that systematically lower existing rates. Their injection of new revenues can be used to increase law enforcement salaries and fund needed infrastructure improvements,” Spenrath said although the sites do not generate jobs, needing only a handful to maintain panels.
Increasing property values pushed the 2023 county tax rate down to 39.056 cents per $100 in taxable value, the lowest in more than 15 years.
The county’s lack of debt continues to save taxpayers money, Spenrath said, adding commissioners have been able to avoid borrowing while still keeping a healthy fund balance (the governmental equivalent of a savings account).
“Wharton County retains a strong $7 million rainy-day fund balance after successfully utilizing $3.1 million in excess savings to purchase needed capital and one-time services,” he said.
A pending levee project in the Wharton area will use about $22 million in federal funds to help make the city more flood resistant while state dollars are paying for work along U.S. 59 to transform it into I-69 and other smaller roadway projects. Roadway work has already started and dirt should begin moving this year on the levee.
Another $6 million in federal American Rescue Act dollars are targeting upgrades to county roads.
“For years, our county’s limited tax base relegated your precinct commissioners to maintaining - not upgrading - existing county thoroughfares,” Spenrath said, adding the federal infusion links with the $375,000 in road materials budget in each precinct.
Other pending county drainage projects include diversion channels north of Lake Nett and within the Jarvis Creek watershed; $427,000 in drainage improvements to Caney Creek near Waterhole
“County officials recently received confirmation of an additional $11.7 million CDBG Flood Mitigation Grant award that will fund three shovel ready drainage projects at or near Blue Creek (El Campo), Boling township and the City of East Bernard. Work on these three projects should start before year’s end,” Spenrath said.
Criminal justice needs have hit county coffers hard with multiple pending murder cases and a death penalty case, the trial of Robert Allen Satterfield (see related story), under way now.
“County taxpayers have already shelled-out $1.3 million dollars in legal fees over the past five years,” Spenrath said, adding $600,000 is budgeted this year.
Deputy recruitment and pay, he added, helps combat increased criminal activity.
“Our county has been blessed with support from Governor Abbott’s office as he has sent our sheriff much needed funding for overtime pay and new vehicles. The overtime pay provides opportunities for our deputies to earn additional pay on their days off and the state sponsored patrol cars limit added wear on county-owned vehicles,” he said.
