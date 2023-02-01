In Lockstep

The El Campo Ricebird Band performs at the 2021 contest, at the time, second year director Rolando Cantu leading them on their home field. The Ricebirds now need a new chief.

The record skips for El Campo’s band as their former director, Rolando Cantu, has left the building, leaving the Ricebird band looking for a conductor.

Cantu has been with the Ricebird Band for almost three years, with band students commenting that his teaching style was hard, but fair. Cantu himself had students a full week before school practicing music on the football field, his drum majors whipping freshmen into shape getting them ready for games in the Fall and contests in the Spring.

