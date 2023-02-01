The record skips for El Campo’s band as their former director, Rolando Cantu, has left the building, leaving the Ricebird band looking for a conductor.
Cantu has been with the Ricebird Band for almost three years, with band students commenting that his teaching style was hard, but fair. Cantu himself had students a full week before school practicing music on the football field, his drum majors whipping freshmen into shape getting them ready for games in the Fall and contests in the Spring.
“Mr. Cantu was offered an assistant principal job at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe. We allowed him to be released from his teaching contract to accept this promotion into an administrative position,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callahan said.
The former director took the Bird’s band to area contests this year with a classic rock inspired show that, while enjoyable and fun for the band students featuring an electric guitar playing along with the traditional instruments, didn’t earn El Campo High School’s band much favor and the show didn’t advance further into the competition.
“I’m tired of us making it to contests and getting eliminated in the first round,” Cantu said before the competition.
There didn’t seem to be any sour notes left hanging in the air as the former director took his exit, stage left.
“(El Campo ISD’s) administration was nice enough to let me out of my contract to pursue my goal. As for the band, I know they’re in great hands with Ms. (Daisy) Case, Mr. (Eric) Defriend and Mr. (Larry) Williams,” Cantu said.
El Campo ISD is currently in the market for someone else to carry the tune as Cantu’s replacement.
“The band job has been posted and we are seeking applications. We have applicants, but the posting will continue to run. We have also posted the job,” Callaghan said.
