More than five inches of rain pounded the El Campo area overnight Wednesday with deluges continuing as of press time Thursday.
Few problems have been reported in the El Campo area, aside from typical flash flooding.
“We had water over U.S. 59 for a short period of time ... a couple of people hydroplaning ... As much rain as we’ve got, I expected far worse,” El Campo PD Sgt. Jennifer Mican said.
For safety’s sake, El Campo Public Works shut down Del Norte Street overnight.
Overall, “We actually fared pretty well,” Mican said.
Yards still flooded throughout the county with some gravel roads becoming briefly impassable, Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
“Back yard flooded last night about 10 p.m.,” Sarah Barosh of El Campo told the Leader-News.
Amy Graham of El Campo had the same problem, summing it up simply as “crazy.”
Glen Flora received 6.09 inches as of Thursday morning while the tally in El Campo was 5.61. East Bernard got 5.10 inches during that time period and Wharton 4.25, according to Lower Colorado River Authority gauges stationed in those areas.
Flood warnings were issued for the San Bernard River. The possible effects were unavailable as of presstime.
Skies cleared New Year’s Day with the National Weather Service forecast calling mild, sunny weather through Tuesday night.
