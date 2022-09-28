El Campo’s proposed utility fee hike was approved 6-1 during Monday’s council session over District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris’ vehement objection.
She, however, did not vote against the measure. District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez was the lone dissenting vote.
With the vote Monday, El Campo’s base rate on water and sewer use increases from $13 per month to $14 and the base sewer rate from $14.25 to $15.25 while the base use water level decreases from 2,500 to 2,000 gallons.
The decision drew the ire of Councilwoman Harris. “We call citizens to give us input, but then we don’t listen to them ... We have an obligation to listen to them,” she said.
“We did listen to them,” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
District 4 Councilman David Hodges agreed after learning water rates are significantly higher in Wharton and Richmond. “I feel we’re doing our job,” he said.
El Campo residents Edwin Gangl had addressed council earlier in the meeting adding his voice to dissenters from two charter-mandated public hearings.
As a senior citizen receiving the 20 percent utility discount offered, Gangl said he was actually receiving a higher percentage rate hike than others.
“The lower (volume) users are paying a higher percentage,” he said, urging council to place the increase on volume rather than base rates.
Council declined, with City Manager Courtney Sladek saying staff continued to recommend rates outlined in the original budget proposal.
“Last year we did not raise rates. Because of the increase in garbage (rates), we kicked the can down the road. As a former businessman, I know you have to charge adequately to stay in business,” Barbee said.
