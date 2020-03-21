Wednesday, at Northside Elementary, Brenda Tompkins and Joyce Svetlik (l-r) hand out free sack lunches to waiting families, while Student Resource Officer Kendrick Matula (center) directs cars. A team of El Campo ISD food service employees banded together 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday this week to provide meals to children as part of the district’s feeding program during the coronavirus shut down.