El Campo, Louise ISD ‘STAAR’s not dimming

COVID-19, online school and longer vacation breaks impacted STAAR test scores, but West Wharton County schools still faired better than state and region averages so far.
As Wharton County students approach another round of STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) testing in late Spring, they’re usually scoring at or above their peers in Texas, but COVID-19 did push some local scores down, closer to average levels in the state.
STAAR tests show by grade level whether a student has “mastered specific knowledge of a core subject” according to the Texas Education Agency.
El Campo ISD saw an overall decrease in its minimum STAAR category “Approaches grade level or above” of 6.13 percentage points from students’ 2019 scores to 2021 scores, for example, with the average score dropping from 83 to 77.
“Testing is not the end all, be all. It’s supposed to be a snap shot in time. We teach curriculum to teach, not to prepare them for the test. We focus on the academic growth of the students. I’m proud of the work our teachers are doing to prepare them, one of the offshoots of that work is that kids tend to be prepared for the rigor of the STAAR test,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said, adding “I believe that strategy allows students to achieve the best results in life, which is the goal of our K-12 education.”
Louise ISD showed an even smaller decrease in the same category, at a 1.55 point decrease overall over the same time frame.
“If we got rated this year, I feel like we’d do really well. In 2021 there’s only four out of 15 (STAAR tests) that we didn’t score over the state or region,” LISD superintendent Garth Oliver said Thursday, adding “I think we, as a small school, have an ability to work with parents and help people recognize that we’re on the same team. It’s easier in a smaller school, there are fewer moving parts.”
Both superintendents cited the necessity of in-classroom instruction to student success as part of the reason their test scores stayed positive.
TEA Region 3, which extends north to Colorado County, south to Refugio County, east to Matagorda County and west to Karnes County encompasses both ECISD and LISD. Region 3 had an overall decrease of 7.95 points. A larger drop than ECISD, and five times the decrease LISD saw.
Texas students, as a whole, lost 11.45 points on their STAAR test scores, almost double ECISD’s decrease, and over seven times LISD’s.
“I’m very proud of our students, teachers, parents and employees. The most important job we have is teaching our children, everything else is supporting those teachers in the classroom. I hope we see continued growth (in 2022), and a higher percentage of the kids that meet and master expectations. Even though were doing better than the region and the state, we still have room to grow,” Oliver said.
