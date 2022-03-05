Students can take advantage of educational opportunities and job prospects afforded by the El Campo High School welding program.
“These kids get more hands on experience than I’ve ever seen. What’s different about this program is (the students) get to take ownership of their projects. From budgeting to building they’re responsible for it,” Ag Mechanics teacher Hailey Browning said.
More than just a class, welding gives students a goal. “I plan to go to trade school and start my own welding business. I started in construction at 13. I saw people welding and I wanted to try it. The more I did it, the more I fell in love with it,” junior Armani Gilbert said adding, “I’m getting my fundamentals to go further in life.”
The program is a starting point for students. “These kids can bring home scholarships, Brighton Muller (an ECHS sophomore) brought home $20,000,” Browning said. There are dual credit opportunities that ECHS offers with Wharton County Junior College for students who want to continue welding as a career path.
“I started as a sophomore. I either want to continue school or start working on the (oil) pipeline,” junior Jase Zalman said.
Even at the high school level, students impress their instructors. “We’ve had a 100 percent pass rate for our welding certification. That’s between 60-75 kids every year,” Browning said.
ECHS offers a structural steel certification though the American Welding Society, which is the starting point for students that want to pursue welding as a profession.
We’re starting to see the effect of women like Browning and Muller in welding. “It is male dominated, but I have my pink helmet too. Ever since I’ve started having this influence, more girls have signed up,” Browning said.
She has been teaching at ECHS since January 2020 after graduating from Texas A&M in College Station with a Bachelors in Ag Sciences
Browning teaches the Ag Mechanics intro program that starts about 70 students into welding then teacher Aaron Wilson takes a maximum of 45 students that want to continue welding and teaches them more refined techniques.
Students are given the chance to build things for themselves. “Everybody builds fire pits, everyone wants one,” Browning said.
