A long-time Wharton-County grain elevator, ag supply and marketing company remains in business under new ownership in 2021.
Coastal Warehouse Ltd. with grain elevators in El Campo and Wharton has supplied services for 63 years. It now continues its efforts under the ownership of J. Thomas Wynn, a farmer and rancher living in Egypt on the eastern side of Wharton County.
“There will be no changes in the operation of the warehouse. We look forward to continuing the excellent service to our customers for which Coastal Warehouse is known,” Wynn told the Leader-News.
Opening in 1958, Coastal Warehouse offers more than 5.4 million bushels of grain storage on both sides of Wharton County along with marketing for grain producers throughout the area including the Premium Deer Corn brand.
For the last 35 years, Ronnie Wittig, William Loocke and Laurance Armour III owned Coastal Warehouse, but opted to retire.
Wynn said he looks forward to helping Coastal customers “remain successful in making informed and beneficial marketing decisions.”
The warehouse will continue to operate with 33 employees, although senior management is changing. “Senior management will transition out over an extended period and be replaced (by) three persons,” Wynn said.
Coastal was purchased, he added, for “business expansion in my current field as well as the opportunity presented itself at a favorable time.
“I will remain involved in the various leadership roles that I currently serve as well as any other positions that I may be nominated to in the service of the agricultural community,” Wynn said.
A partner in East Bernard Rice Marketing, Wynn earned a doctorate in International Agriculture from the Texas A&M University as well as an undergraduate degree.
Previously working for U.S. Rice Producers, he traveled extensively in Latin, Central, and South America and Mexico along with Thailand, Cuba, Trinidad,Tobago and the country of Georgia in the former Soviet Union.
Wynn also worked with Congress and the USDA on farm policy.
Married with three daughters, Wynn and his wife Mary live in a 100-year-old home in Egypt where he serves as the managing partner of M&W Farm and Ranch in Egypt.
“M&W Farm and Ranch is a century farm and ranch that traces its roots back in the 1820s. We produce corn, soybeans, cotton, milo, rice and cattle,” Wynn said.
