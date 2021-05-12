Despite information to the contrary, the American Red Cross is interested in working with the City of El Campo to help us get ready for the next weather emergency or disaster.
Since promising in a Feb. 24 column in the Leader-News that the city would not get caught without a plan to utilize the civic center the next time this community faces an emergency, I have appointed the Mayor’s Emergency Shelter Committee.
During the post-Valentine single-digit freeze that left many residents without power, and thus heat, for 50 hours or longer, some took to Facebook to criticize the city for not opening the civic center as a “warming center.”
Opening the civic center takes advance planning, and more importantly, volunteers who can staff it around the clock.
The civic center did not lose power, but there was no guarantee that it wouldn’t. And it does not currently have backup power.
With hurricane season staring June 1 and running through Nov. 30, the Mayor’s Emergency Shelter Committee has now met twice, and progress has been made each meeting.
The committee includes two resident volunteers, Renee Boutelle and Niesha Brown; three members of your city council, Mayor Pro Tem Eugene Bustamante, Anisa Vasquez and myself; Lori Hollingsworth, the city’s newly-named emergency management coordinator; City Manager Courtney Sladek, Public Works Director Kevin Thompson, Police Chief Gary Williamson and Assistant City Manager Renee Garcia.
This committee first met March 25 at city hall. Special guest was Andy Kirkland, Wharton County emergency management coordinator. He explained that Wharton County and counties south of I-10 are considered pass through counties. He said pass through counties should not provide shelter during a storm; that the emphasis should be placed on recovery and after storm/emergency sheltering.
He said if the civic center is used that in addition to volunteers being on site, that security will be needed, and depending on the severity of the storm law enforcement officers could be busy in other areas.
Other things to consider are backup power (generators). The city is currently working with an engineer on this, but initial cost estimate is in the $500,000 range for a permanent generator. The civic center’s 90 mph wind load needs to be factored in as well.
Other considerations are shower facilities, communication abilities and possibly additional liability insurance coverage for before/during/after the storm.
Bustamante said as a team we need to identify the responsibilities of each team member and how we will work together as a team. A retired ECVFD member, he emphasized planning and practicing as many elements of the plan as possible.
During the April 29 meeting, with the much-appreciated help of Ann Strarup, a valuable resource with American Red Cross was contacted. Tamara Grandoit, Texas Gulf Coast disaster program manager inland territory, drove to El Campo with not only great news, but with excitement about working with El Campo.
She said if the civic center or even smaller venues such as churches are signed up and approved by Red Cross as temporary shelters, then Red Cross takes responsibility of pre-staging items such as blankets, cots, water, canned goods, MREs, etc. to care for people for up to three days. I had said I’d like to see the city purchase as many as 300 FEMA-approved cots. She said that will not be necessary; Red Cross will provide what is needed.
Grandoit said Red Cross volunteers will get here as soon as possible, but that they will rely initially on local volunteers and feeding partners. Agreements of various types will need to be in place.
Working with the city’s emergency management coordinator, with support from the county’s EMC, Red Cross will return to El Campo soon to measure the civic center and possibly other venues in order to help us prepare for the next disaster.
I look forward to continuing the work of the Mayor’s Emergency Shelter Committee and reporting its progress.
