Shot EC man suspect in Glen Flora bar threat

The Texas Rangers are investigating how an El Campo man allegedly making threats at a Glen Flora bar came to be shot two days later at a home near Garwood.
The Colorado County Sheriff’s Department has released no details, saying only that a man had been shot during a disturbance in the 6100 block of Hwy. 71 around 4:55 p.m. Saturday, June 11. “This was determined to be an isolated incident confined to the property with no additional risk to public safety,” according to a department release.
Sustaining two chest wounds, 42-year-old Blair Ross Couey Jr. was flown via PHI helicopter ambulance to the trauma center at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. Couey was reportedly in critical condition at the time. His current status is unknown.
Wharton County authorities say the shooting and a disturbance at Scheller’s Bar, 112 Bridge in Glen Flora, around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 aren’t related, aside from the same person being involved.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s office say Couey threatened to kill multiple people at the bar, displaying a knife at one point before fleeing.
This disturbance started when Couey came into the bar and reportedly began to harass two patrons.
Bar owner Joe Teague and manager Sarah Lehman attempted to intercede as Couey allegedly told one person he would “write an insurance quote, slit his throat and throw him in the river,” Chief Deputy Jason Mican told the Leader-News.
Couey then reportedly left but returned shortly with a beer not purchased inside the bar and was quickly ejected.
Once outside, County used a chair to smash a glass door leading into the bar before he, “draws a pocket knife and tells (Teague), ‘I’m going to kill everybody in here,’” Mican said, adding he then threatened Teague directly.
Soon thereafter, Couey reportedly dropped the pocket knife and left Glen Flora. The knife, partially open, was later recovered by deputies.
“Then in Colorado County, he does something and is shot two times in the chest,” Mican said.
Wharton County deputies are continuing to investigate, trying to find a man inside the bar who may have been threatened. Charges are likely, Mican said.
