The new El Campo Memorial Hospital, envisioned as a four-story facility, will require city council permission to build.
The structure is too tall, according to city regulations created decades ago, prompting representatives to go before the city’s Board of Adjustment Thursday.
Structures in a C-1 or Light Commercial zone like the current 303 Sandy Corner Road hospital are limited to 35 feet or two stories. Hospital plans, however, would put the new structure at 72 feet tall.
Allowing the change should not create an issue, City Planning Director Jai McBride said in her report to the BOA.
“Granting a variance will not be detrimental to the public welfare or injurious to other property or improvements in the neighborhood,” she said. “The City of El Campo firetrucks are equipped to service a 72-foot building in response to an emergency.”
Plans call for the new building to be located directly in front of the current El Campo Memorial Hospital, a location with homes to the north and a business district to the south. Notices were sent out to all home, land and business owners in the area with no comments returned.
The change, El Campo Memorial CEO Nathan Tudor told BOA members in a request letter, is vital for service plans.
“The West Wharton County Hospital District and El Campo Memorial Hospital will be developing and constructing a greatly expanded operation offering multiple new services to and for the community, including OB. In order to accommodate these new offerings on the existing site, it will be necessary to construct a four-story building,” Tudor said.
The BOA will consider the issue at a called meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in City Council Chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time designated for citizen comments on the proposed variance.
The BOA’s vote is the final decision on the issue barring a district court challenge.
In April 2019, the BOA approved a similar variance for a pending hotel project on U.S. 59 west of the Hwy. 71 intersection backing to Lilly Street.
At the time, BOA director Jim Elliott spoke in favor of the request saying, “When it (the current ordinance) was drafted never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d have more than a two-story building in El Campo.”
