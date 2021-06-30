El Campo city leaders opted not to censure a District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Longoria Vasquez following a roughly 25-minute closed door session.
Instead, council returned to open session with Mayor Chris Barbee reading the following prepared statement:
“City council determined there is no reason for further discussion, and we’re satisfied with Councilwoman Vasquez’ apology and explanation. We look forward to working as a council to provide services that will continue to make El Campo a great place to live.”
Vasquez made no public statement before, during or after the council session.
During public comments at the start of Monday’s regular session, El Campo resident Dustin Cruz offered his support for Vasquez urging council to take no action and leave any decisions on her continuation in office up the public she serves.
Arrested Saturday, June 12 on a misdemeanor loud music violation, Vasquez reportedly identified herself as a member of city council and refused to comply with multiple El Campo police officer requests before being taken into custody.
Vasquez pleaded guilty to the Class C misdemeanor, paid a $155 fine and was released within minutes.
