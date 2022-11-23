Sixteen accused killers await trial in Wharton County even as the district attorney’s office prepares to take another before a jury in the 329th District Court as early as next week.

Jury selection for capital murder trial against Robert Allen Satterfield was scheduled to be competed before Thanksgiving week with the opening arguments set for Monday. Satterfield stands accused of killing an Angleton couple and their five-year-old son on June 16, 2018 in a field off Floyd Road outside of Burr, a small community in East Wharton County, and then trying to burn their bodies.

