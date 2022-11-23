Sixteen accused killers await trial in Wharton County even as the district attorney’s office prepares to take another before a jury in the 329th District Court as early as next week.
Jury selection for capital murder trial against Robert Allen Satterfield was scheduled to be competed before Thanksgiving week with the opening arguments set for Monday. Satterfield stands accused of killing an Angleton couple and their five-year-old son on June 16, 2018 in a field off Floyd Road outside of Burr, a small community in East Wharton County, and then trying to burn their bodies.
If ultimately convicted, Satterfield could be sentenced to die.
In the last three weeks, two of Wharton County’s accused killers had their day in court.
One, Shaquille Norvell Montgomery of Edna, pleaded guilty to robbery and had his murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges dropped with the district attorney’s office citing unnamed other suspects. Montgomery had been accused of killing 23-year-old Keyshun Demetric Riggins of 201 Olive on Jan. 31, 2020 and shooting a woman the same night.
The second, James Eli Guiterrez was certified as an adult in September and pleaded guilty to two counts of murder on Oct. 31, receiving a 30-year sentence.
Others facing homicide charges by year are:
Lost in Louise: Two-year-old Daniel Escamia was killed May 9, found in his Louise home with extensive injuries and head trauma. His mother 21-year-old Rebecca Lynn Hart of 2796 CR 307 in Louise was arrested and indicted for the crime.
Handicap Landlord Slaying: Joey Angel Gonzales, 22, of 204 Ripple and 18-year-old Francisco Rene Hernandez of 806 August stand accused of killing wheelchair-bound El Campo landlord Emil James Korenek Jr. on April 9.
The two allegedly tried a home invasion robbery, but were met by the 80-year-old Korenek who tried to defend his home.
Wharton Robbery: Two Wharton men now face capital murder charges in a fatal Nov. 25, 2021 robbery where Larry Guerra was killed. Suspects are: 27-year-olds Daveon Marqui Allen of 1610 Briar Lane, Apt. 4-C; and Nathaniel Ford Allen of 1225 Kingston.
Deadly Driver: 54-year-old Raymond Charles Lights faces a single count of murder for allegedly causing the death of his girlfriend, the sole passenger in his vehicle as he fled from police on April 28, 2021.
Social Media Swap Slaying: Five people stand accused of murder in the Feb. 23, 2021 El Campo ambush robbery of 20-year-old Shane Singleton of Wharton who had hoped to make a deal arranged through social media.
A court decided now 17-year-old Brandon Rene James of Wharton will face trial as an adult in the case. Also facing murder charges in the case are 19-year-old Devin Lamont Lott of Wharton; along with El Campo residents Devin Ray Garcia, 17, 18-year-old Dayton Ray Quinonez and 19-year-old Drew Avrie Quinonez.
Babysitter Accused: Nineteen-month-old Roselynn Coates died of internal injuries Jan. 19, 2021 hours after El Campo EMS was summoned to the Way Street where she was under the care of 26-year-old babysitter Angel Nicole Castro who now faces a capital murder charge.
Family dispute: El Campo man Aaron Thomas Martinez, 25, of 1100 Alice allegedly killed a family member on April 27, 2020, during some sort of family argument.
Baby killing: Elijah Alexander Hogston, then 27, of 5554 Timber Creek Place in Houston allegedly killed his own infant child Amara on May 19, 2019 while he was at their CR 103 home alone with her. The incident had been reported as an accident, but it was later ruled abuse. Amara was taken off life support May 20, 2019. Hogston wasn’t arrested until March 18, 2020.
Counting Cases 2018 and older
Trailer House Killing: 72-year-old Arturo Lara Tamez of El Campo faces the possibility of 99 years in prison in the Nov. 30, 2016 stabbing death of 52-year-old Christal White Brown, a woman he knew, in one of the trailers parked in the Quick N Easy lot behind Valero, 1415 E. Jackson, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016.
Green Shed Slaying: The alleged killer, Demond Blunston of El Campo, is already on Texas’ death row for the killing of his two children in a Laredo hotel room in 2012.
The case against Blunston actually starts here in El Campo, however, in a green shed on Dunlap street where a possible argument with the children’s mother, Brandy Cerny turned deadly on June 19, 2012.
With Bluntson already sentenced to die, it is unlikely this case will ever be taken to trial. There’s no statute of limitation on murder.
