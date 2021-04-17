A new $42,000 playscape will soon be installed in Willie Bell Park, approved by city council in a unanimous vote Monday night.
The Fun Abounds unit replaces one at the Second Street park that failed a safety inspection earlier this year.
Featuring a canopy for shady play, the new unit includes two slides, multiple access points, climbing areas and levels similar to playscapes at Rotary and Alamo parks.
Councilwoman Gloria Harris applauded the effort saying, “The last time the park got used equipment from Friendship Park.”
The playground equipment must, for safety reasons, be installed by certified workers, eliminating the potential savings of having city workers set up the unit.
Many of Willie Bell’s amenities came as a result of volunteer labor, Harris said, “The Staff brothers built the restrooms, all of them. And the pavilion, (former city councilman) Bobby Perez got people out to build them.”
The unit should be installed in about 10 weeks.
“The $42,186.84 (purchase price for the new playscape) may be absorbed partially through operating funds, but could require a budget adjustment with excess sales tax dollars,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said in her notes to council.
