Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Derrick Dejuan Calyen, 59, of 216 Delmas in Wharton for robbery. He was placed on 10 years probation for the Nov. 19, 2019 crime on the grounds he serve 47 days in county jail.
The judge fined Calyen $1,000 and required him to perform 200 hours community service.
Calyen received credit for the full time already served.
• Airren Airric Carranza, 29, of 1610 Mechanic (not noted if north or south) in El Campo for robbery. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the June 19, 2020 crime, but was required to serve 180 days in county jail first.
The judge ordered Carranza to stay away from others involved in the crime, take classes, be evaluated for drug and/or alcohol abuse, receive counseling and pay a $5,000 fine.
Carranza received credit for the full time already served.
• Robert Edward Gaona, 29, of 406 E. Watt in El Campo for evading arrest on April 15, 2018, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 16, 2018, and burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony on June 15, 2018. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but received credit for 1,049 days already served.
• Duane Norman Garza, 40, of 212 Stavena in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on March 15. He was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 47 days already served.
Garza’s probation for assault family violence with a previous conviction on March 23, 2019, possession of a controlled substance on May 3, 2019, and assault family violence with a previous conviction on July 1, 2020 was revoked and received a concurrent five years in prison with 283 days already served.
• Larry Eugene Keno, 59, of 2006 CR 129 in Wharton for burglary of a build. He was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 180 days in county jail for the July 23, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Keno to perform 250 hours community service, pay a $250 fine, pay $1,680 restitution and take an anti-theft class.
Keno received credit for the full time already served.
• Davionte Markel Malveaux, 19, of 5323 Ave. K in Galveston for two counts possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and credit/debit card abuse. He was sentenced to six months in county jail for the Nov. 3, 2020 crimes with credit for 178 days already served.
The judge also ordered Malveaux to pays a $1,000 fine and perform 60 hours community service.
Malveaux also pleaded guilty to obstruction/retaliation on Jan. 25. In punishment, he was placed on five years deferred probation.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Malveaux if he is able to complete all terms.
• Rahman La Narde Marchand, 20, of 1120 James in Schulenburg for two burglary of a vehicle cases, Class A misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 176 days in county jail for the July 26, 2020 crime with credit for the full time already served.
Marchand also pleaded guilty to credit/debit card abuse on July 25 and received a concurrent sentenced with an order to pay $490 restitution.
• Giovanni Nava (listed on jail bookings as Geovanni Nava), 27, of 7909 Habermacher in Hungerford for criminal mischief. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 28, 2020 crime. The judge ordered Nava to perform 200 hours community service, pay $3,183 restitution and a $500 fine.
• Ethan Jose Ortiz, 20, of 1307 Yupon in El Campo for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was placed on nine years probation for the June 9, 2020 crime on the grounds he serve 69 days in county jail.
Ortiz received credit for the full time served and ordered to pay a $750 fine.
He also pleaded guilty to theft on July 14, 2020, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 15, 2020 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Feb. 28, 2020.
